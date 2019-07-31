Cambridge United: Ian Mather named CEO as Henry Comfort departs

Ian Mather will work with Cambridge majority shareholder Paul Barry

Cambridge United have named Ian Mather as chief executive for 2019-20, with Henry Comfort to leave his position as chief operating officer in September.

Former solicitor Mather has stepped down from the club's board - which he joined last year - to take up the role.

League Two Cambridge had operated without a CEO since ex-manager Jez George resigned in January 2018.

"The board believe this is the right time for the club to have a CEO again," said director of business Shaun Grady.

Mather told the club website: "I believe I can make a positive contribution as interim CEO and do so at a point when it will allow the club to consider its longer term options for the role."

Cambridge, managed by Colin Calderwood, start the season at Bradford on Saturday.