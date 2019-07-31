Cambridge United: Ian Mather named CEO as Henry Comfort departs

Ian Mather
Ian Mather will work with Cambridge majority shareholder Paul Barry

Cambridge United have named Ian Mather as chief executive for 2019-20, with Henry Comfort to leave his position as chief operating officer in September.

Former solicitor Mather has stepped down from the club's board - which he joined last year - to take up the role.

League Two Cambridge had operated without a CEO since ex-manager Jez George resigned in January 2018.

"The board believe this is the right time for the club to have a CEO again," said director of business Shaun Grady.

Mather told the club website: "I believe I can make a positive contribution as interim CEO and do so at a point when it will allow the club to consider its longer term options for the role."

Cambridge, managed by Colin Calderwood, start the season at Bradford on Saturday.

