Bury: Winding-up petition against League One club dismissed by High Court

A winding-up petition issued against Bury over an unpaid tax bill has been dismissed by the High Court.

Creditors approved a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) on 18 July, which was proposed to help settle some of the League One club's debts.

Previously, the case had been adjourned three times before Wednesday's hearing.

Prior to their court appearance, Saturday's game at MK Dons was called off as the EFL said Bury failed to show evidence of their financial viability.

The court case was originally brought by former head coach Chris Brass and later taken over by HM Revenue & Customs.

