Freddie Sears: Ipswich Town striker agrees new two-year contract

Freddie Sears' last goal came in a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on 26 January

Ipswich Town forward Freddie Sears has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who has been out since February with a knee ligament injury, has played 176 games for the club since joining from Colchester United in January 2015.

The League One club has an option to extend Sears' deal by 12 months.

The ex-West Ham youngster has scored 30 goals for Ipswich and hopes to be fit to play again in November having been hurt in the derby defeat at Norwich.

