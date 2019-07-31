Best Fifa Football Awards 2019: Neville and Ellis nominated for best women's coach

Neville guided the Lionesses to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup

England manager Phil Neville and US head coach Jill Ellis have been nominated as best women's coach at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Ellis, who this week announced she will step down, guided the US women's team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

Neville led the Lionesses to a fourth-place finish in France.

The nominees for the best men's coach will be revealed at 13:00 BST, with the top 10 best women's players revealed at 14:00 BST and the men's an hour later.

Italy's Milena Bertolini, Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson, Japan's Futoshi Ikeda, Spain's Antonia Is, Arsenal's Joe Montemurro, Lyon's Reynald Pedros, North Carolina Vourage's Paul Riley and Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman complete the women's coaches shortlist.

The public will vote from the shortlists in each category, with the winners revealed on 23 September.

