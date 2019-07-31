Samba Sow: Nottingham Forest to sign Dinamo Moscow midfielder

From the section

Samba Sow has earned 38 international caps for Mali

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Mali defensive midfielder Samba Sow from Dinamo Moscow on a permanent deal, reports BBC Nottingham Sport.

The 30-year-old will arrive at the City Ground ahead of their Championship season opener against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Sow leaves Russia after two seasons, having started his career with Lens in France.

He has also previously played in Turkey with Kardemir and Kayserispor.