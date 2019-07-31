Moha Ramos: Birmingham City sign goalkeeper on season loan from Real Madrid

Moha Ramos will take squad number 23

Real Madrid goalkeeper Moha Ramos has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan, with the option to make it a permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old joined Madrid's Academy in 2014 from Tenerife, and was named on the first-team bench when he was 17.

He made his professional debut in 2018 and was on the substitutes bench 10 times for the senior Madrid side.

Blues start their Championship campaign on 3 August against Brentford at Griffin Park.

