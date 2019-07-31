Fernando Forestieri: Sheffield Wednesday forward gets six-match ban for racist abuse

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been banned for six matches and fined £25,000 after the Football Association found him guilty of using racist language in a match.

The Argentina-born ex-Italy youth international says he will appeal.

In March, the 29-year-old was acquitted of racially aggravated harassment and using threatening words or behaviour towards Mansfield's Krystian Pearce.

The incident happened in a pre-season game last year which saw a mass brawl.

"The striker has also been warned as to his future conduct and must attend face to face education but the sanction is currently set aside pending appeal," an FA statement read.

His ban comes on the day the FA increased the minimum ban for racial abuse from five to six matches for the forthcoming season.

"I am devastated and disappointed with the decision of the Regulatory Commission that has been published earlier today by the FA," Forestieri said in a statement issued by his club.