Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Aberdeen19:45Chikhura Sachkhere
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Chikhura Sachkhere

By Stephen Couse

BBC Sport Scotland

Ryan Hedges was part of a makeshift back-line in the draw in Georgia
Ryan Hedges was part of a makeshift back-line in the draw in Georgia

There is "no reason" why Aberdeen cannot reach the group stage of the Europa League - just like they did 11 years ago - says winger Ryan Hedges.

The Scottish Premiership club were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last 32 of the Uefa Cup in 2008.

And Welshman Hedges, 24, says the chance to play in contintental competition was what persuaded him to move north from Barnsley this summer.

"European football was part of the reason I came up here," Hedges said.

"You look at the history of this club, with Sir Alex Ferguson, and the team 11 years ago getting Bayern Munich in the round of 32.

"There's no reason why this group can't replicate that, get to the group stages and go from there."

Aberdeen have failed to qualify for the group stages of the Uefa Cup - and latterly the Europa League - since the success of that season.

It ended with a 7-3 aggregate defeat by the German giants after a creditable 2-2 draw at home.

The Pittodrie side welcome Chikhura Sachkhere in the return leg of their second qualifying round tie on Thursday, after Sam Cosgrove's away goal earned a 1-1 draw in Georgia.

An early injury to Ash Taylor and a shortage of options in defence forced Hedges to fill in at left-back in that game and manager Derek McInnes says he will look to strengthen should they progress.

"We know how important it is to get a steady back four," he said,

"You're looking at having, ideally, seven defenders, but I've only been working with six, and we're put under a bit of strain when we get two or three injuries in that one area.

"We're mindful that if we get through this game a lot of games will come thick and fast. Certainly defensively we could do with maybe bringing one more in if we get through this tie."

Should they progress to the third round, Aberdeen will face Croatian side Rijeka, who they beat 5-2 on aggregate in 2015.

Thursday 1st August 2019

Top Stories