Progrès Niederkorn v Rangers: Davis is the only absentee for visitors

Sheyi Ojo scored Rangers' second goal in the 2-0 first-leg win over Progres

Rangers manager Steve Gerrard admits Progres Niederkorn aren't worth risking Steven Davis' tight hamstring on.

The Northern Ireland midfielder is Rangers' only absentee for their Europa League second qualifying round return clash in Luxembourg.

The Ibrox side lead 2-0 and Gerrard believes that should be enough to see his side through - even without their veteran playmaker.

"It's a game we are looking forward to," Gerrard said.

"I believe we should have got the job done a week ago but we left ourselves work to do, so we are here to do it.

"The players are in good shape and have trained really well. We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off."

Rangers eased to victory over Progres at Ibrox with goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo but missed a penalty and had two goals disallowed, leaving Gerrard frustrated at his side's failure to kill the tie.

"We know it will be tough," the Ibrox boss added. "European games away from home, whoever you come up against, always pose you different challenges, so we believe we are ready for that and we are here to get the job done.

"Steven had a tight hamstring after the Derby game. I think, at a real, big push he could have been with us, but at this stage of the season and such an important player, it's not worth taking a risk.

"I think he'll have a good chance [of facing Kilmarnock on Sunday]."