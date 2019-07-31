David Brooks: Bournemouth winger out for three months with ankle injury

David Brooks (right) made 30 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign

Bournemouth's Welsh winger David Brooks will be out for three months with an ankle injury.

The 22-year-old, who signed from Sheffield United for £11.5m in July 2018, is due to have surgery next week.

The news comes a day after midfielder Dan Gosling was also ruled out for three months, with a hip injury.

Brooks, nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, scored seven league goals and provided five assists in his first season with Bournemouth.

The Manchester City youth player won the men's prize at March's Football Association of Wales awards.