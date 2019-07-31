Rangers: Steven Gerrard says no bids for Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos is contracted to Rangers until 2023

Manager Steven Gerrard says there have been no bids for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos despite reports of a potential £30m contract offer in China.

Sky Sports News claimed on Wednesday the Colombian had rejected a lucrative deal from Hebei Fortune who were willing to meet his £15m valuation.

Morleos scored 30 goals for Rangers last term and is contracted until 2023.

"I'm unaware of it," said Gerrard ahead of Thursday's Europa League qualifier away to Progres Niederkorn.

"There have been no bids. It is as you were from the last time."

While the Rangers manager is confident his 23-year-old striker is staying in Glasgow, Gerrard says the club will "move on" after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ruled out another loan deal for Ryan Kent.

The Anfield winger, 22, spent last term at Ibrox, however, Klopp insisted on Sunday the £8m-rated player would only move again on a permanent switch.

"Jurgen has come out and given the answer that will come out of my mouth anyway. It has been addressed and we move on," said Gerrard.

"The end of it? Where we are right now, yes. We respect Liverpool's stance and we thank them very much for allowing us to work with Ryan for a year.

"We have obviously got a Liverpool player at the moment in Sheyi Ojo who has started very well. I had a good conversation on the phone with Jurgen a few days ago and we totally respect Liverpool's position on it.

"It is possible we still might get one more player in, but there is no rush."

Rangers take a two-goal lead into Thursday's match in Luxembourg from a first leg that also saw the Scots miss a penalty and have two goals disallowed.

"I believe we should have got the job done a week ago but we left ourselves work to do, so we are here to do it," added the Rangers boss.

"The players are in good shape and have trained really well. We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off."