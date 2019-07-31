Bury: EFL 'not standing in the way' of club's survival

Bury's opening game of the season against MK Dons on Saturday has been postponed

The EFL "are not standing in the way of Bury's survival", according to interim chief executive Debbie Jevans.

Shakers owner Steve Dale said the governing body was "working against" the beleaguered League One club.

The game with MK Dons was called off on Monday as the EFL said Bury failed to show evidence of financial viability.

Jevans told BBC Radio Manchester: "We want to see that players have been paid and we want to see assurance of funding the club can be run for the season."

She added: "It's simply not true we're standing in their way. We are here 24 hours a day to work with him but it is up to him to provide the information that is required."

Jevans confirmed Bury's trip to Accrington on Saturday, 10 August, would be suspended if Dale failed to meet the deadline of 12:00 BST on Friday to provide evidence on how the club will be funded.

She remains hopeful that there will be no need to call off Bolton's opening game of the season at Wycombe, with a takeover "very close" to being completed.

Wanderers, who, like Bury, will start the season with a 12-point deduction, are set to be taken over by Football Ventures (Whites) Limited.

"We are looking at this in a very positive way. We are looking to get to a point where that match can go ahead," she said.

"We have been assured by the information that we have and we are getting to the point where we can complete the formal documentation."

'The Premier League does support EFL clubs'

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has called on the Premier League to do more to boost the finances of clubs in the EFL.

He told BBC Sport that the league, the richest in the world, "has a responsibility to the rest of football".

However, Jevans says she is "comfortable" with the amount of money that comes down to clubs in the EFL.

"The Premier League has a job to do. It's an immensely successful league. It does support our clubs through solidarity payments and it also supports the grassroots through the Football Foundation," she said.

"The Premier League does a lot - it gets headlines because of amount of money there is. It generates revenue but does support our clubs and we shouldn't forget what they do already.

"You can always say someone can do more. The Premier League has its own business to run. We work collaboratively across a number of areas and I'm very comfortable with that."