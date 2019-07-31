Women's Premiership: Linfield extend lead at the top of the table

Linfield have scored 30 goals in their last three games

Glentoran lost ground on league leaders Linfield as Marissa Callaghan's last-gasp equaliser gave Cliftonville a point against the Glens at Ulidia.

The Glens hit the front through Rachel Rogan before Northern Ireland striker Callaghan pulled the Reds level.

Meanwhile Linfield inflicted a 9-0 defeat upon Derry City to open up a five point lead at the top.

Crusaders romped to the most resounding win of the night, beating Comber Rec 11-0.

After weeks of jostling for top spot, Linfield finally have some daylight at the summit thanks in no small part to their prolific form in front of goal.

The Blues have racked up 30 goals in their last three games.

There were two goals each for Crusaders trio Sasha Claire, Faith Johnston and Amy McGivern while Holly Otter, Julie Nelson, Aimee McNeil, Heather Mearns and Caitlyn Hamilton all got in on the act to keep the north Belfast side well clear of the struggling bottom two.