MLS All-Star Game: Felix scores as Atletico Madrid win 3-0 in Orlando

Atletico Madrid's £113m summer signing Joao Felix scored a superb long-range goal as the Spanish side beat an MLS All-Star team 3-0 in Orlando.

The MLS team featured Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the league's top scorer Carlos Vela.

But they were outclassed by Atletico, with Marcos Llorente, who joined from Real Madrid, 19-year-old Felix and Diego Costa scoring the goals.

Heavy rain had delayed kick-off for 40 minutes at Orlando's Exploria Stadium.

It was the 18th edition of the annual MLS All-Star Game, which pits a team made up of Major League Soccer players against a visiting international club side.

A sell-out crowd of 25,527 turned up to the game in Florida but Ibrahimovic was substituted after 30 minutes, having barely touched the ball and former England and Manchester United striker Rooney, who had been playing in midfield, was taken off at half-time as the entire team was changed.

Substitute Diego Rossi came close to equalising when his close-range effort hit the side netting before Nicolas Lodeiro was denied by Atletico keeper Antonio Adan.

The visitors made seven changes in the 55th minute, including introducing Felix, who scored his impressive goal with six minutes remaining and then set-up Costa's 93rd minute goal with a crossfield pass.

The MLS All-Stars have now failed to win All-Star Game in their last four attempts, since their 2-1 win over Tottenham in 2015.

