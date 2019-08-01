Arnaut Danjuma: Bournemouth sign Dutch winger for £13.7m from Club Bruges

Arnaut Danjuma has won two caps for the Netherlands

Bournemouth have signed Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma from Club Bruges for 15m euros (£13.7m) - the Cherries' fourth summer signing.

Danjuma, 22, who came through the PSV Eindhoven youth system, scored six goals in 25 appearances for Bruges after joining the Belgian club in 2018.

He scored on his full international debut for the Netherlands in October.

Danjuma follows the arrivals of Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

"Coming to Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma, who has signed a "long-term contract", told the club's TV channel.

"I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said the club had been tracking Danjuma for "a number of years" and the player will "excite" fans.

The signing was announced the day after Bournemouth winger David Brooks was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.