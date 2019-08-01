Ronan Hale: Striker join St Patrick's Athletic from Crusaders

Hale had signed a two and a half year deal when he joined Crusaders in January

Ronan Hale has left Crusaders to join League of Ireland Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic.

The former Birmingham City forward has signed a deal with the Dublin outfit until the end of next season.

Hale had moved to the Crues in January, with brother Rory having also arrived at Seaview that month.

"We would like to thank Ronan for his time at Seaview and wish him all the best for the future and his career," a Crusaders statement said.

