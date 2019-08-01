Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Burnley agree £2.5m fee for Leeds' Northern Ireland goalkeeper
- From the section Burnley
Burnley have agreed to sign goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United for £2.5m.
The Northern Ireland international looks set to come in as a replacement for outgoing keeper Tom Heaton, who joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Thursday for £8m.
Peacock-Farrell joined Leeds on a three-year deal in July 2017, before a loan spell at York.
The 22-year-old made 28 Championship appearances for Leeds last season.
