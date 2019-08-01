Tomas Egert: Oldham Athletic sign former Burton Albion defender

From the section

Oldham have the option to extend Tomas Egert's contract by a further year

Oldham Athletic have signed former Burton Albion defender Tomas Egert on an initial one-year contract.

The Czech centre-back, 24, has been without a club since being released by the Brewers in the summer of 2018.

Egert spent most of last season recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

He started his career with Slovan Liberec and made three Championship appearances for Burton during the 2017-18 campaign.

