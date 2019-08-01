August's African football news in brief

Uganda's Lumala Abdu joins forces with his former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre at Egypt's Pyramids

African football stories in short for August.

Thursday 1 August:

Egyptian side Pyramids have announced the signing of Uganda's Lumala Abdu from Swedish side Kalmar FF.

The 22-year-old had been in Cairo since Friday negotiating with the club before finalising the deal on Wednesday.

Abdu was part of the Uganda squad that reached the last 16 of the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He will join forces once again with coach Sebastien Desabre, who he worked under when the Frenchman was in charge of Uganda.

Madagascar's Ibrahim Samuel Amada has moved to Qatar's Al Khor from Algerian club Mouloudia Alger.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been playing in Algeria since 2011, featuring for several clubs including two-time African champions Entente Setif.

He helped Madagascar to reach the he quarter-finals of the recent Africa Nations Cup in Egypt, having played in all five of the Barea's games at the tournament.

Amada scored in the 2-2 draw against DR Congo in the last 16 and also converted one of the post-match penalties that saw Madagascar progress to the last eight.