Harry Wilson: Talks continue over player's Liverpool future, says Jurgen Klopp

Harry Wilson is congratulated by Adam Lallana after scoring a spectacular long-range goal in Liverpool's pre-season win over Lyon

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are in "constant conversations" over the future of Wales winger Harry Wilson.

Wilson, 22, has been linked with Newcastle, Aston Villa and Bournemouth as well as German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp was asked about Wilson's future after he scored in Liverpool's 3-1 pre-season win over Lyon on Wednesday.

"We will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes," he said.

"We are in constant conversations, that's clear. We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy.

"He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season."

Harry Wilson has scored twice in 11 appearances for Wales

Wilson excelled during a loan spell at Derby County last term and has been looking to prove himself to Klopp during pre-season.

There are suggestions the Reds would be prepared to let Wilson leave Anfield, but only if a club offers in the region of £25m.

Wilson has a reputation for scoring spectacular goals and showed why with a stunning long-range strike against Lyon in Geneva.

"I am happy for him. He played not in his best position, he played left wing and did it really well," Klopp added.

"We tried to set it up a little bit so it is more comfortable for him with positioning and stuff like that. When he scored the goal, it was just Harry. Brilliant."