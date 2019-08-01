Gavin Reilly: Cheltenham Town sign Bristol Rovers striker on loan

From the section

Gavin Reilly hit 22 goals in 44 games for St Mirren before his move to Bristol Rovers last summer

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly on a six-month loan deal.

The 26-year-old Scot scored four goals in 35 outings for the Pirates last season after joining from St Mirren.

Former Queen of the South trainee Reilly has previously had a spell at Hearts and spent time on loan at Dunfermline.

"He has good energy and runs in behind, so will help us," Robins boss Michael Duff told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

