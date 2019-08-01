Kasey Palmer: Bristol City sign midfielder from Chelsea

Kasey Palmer had five separate loan moves away from Stamford Bridge during his time at Chelsea

Championship side Bristol City have re-signed midfielder Kasey Palmer from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Robins, scoring two goals in 17 outings.

Palmer, who did not make a senior appearance for Chelsea, has agreed a four-year contract at Ashton Gate.

"Kasey has made big sacrifices to come here and we truly believe it will be a fantastic match moving forward," boss Lee Johnson told the club website.

Palmer has previously spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

