St Mirren: Midfielder Sam Foley arrives on a two-year deal

Foley (centre) adds experience to St Mirren

Midfielder Sam Foley has signed a two-year contract to become St Mirren's fifth summer recruit.

The 32-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving English League Two side Northampton Town where he played 67 games in the last two seasons.

Manager Jim Goodwin believes Foley can be a key influence as St Mirren bid to avoid a Scottish Premiership relegation struggle.

"Sam is a good, experienced central midfielder," Goodwin said.

"He gives us a bit of aggression, has good energy and is a very tidy footballer.

"We can't have enough of those types of players. You need good, honest, experienced professionals who are going to bring out the best in the younger kids."

Foley joins fellow signings Dean Lyness, Tony Andreu, Oan Djorkaeff and Ilkay Durmus as Goodwin, who took charge at the end of June, reshapes the squad that only avoided relegation via the play-offs last season.

The midfielder previously turned out for Newport County, Yeovil Town, Shrewsbury and Port Vale.