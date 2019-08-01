Dujon Sterling: Wigan Athletic sign Chelsea wing-back on loan

Dujon Sterling has played with Chelsea during pre-season

Championship side Wigan Athletic have signed Chelsea wing-back Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Coventry City, where he made 40 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Sterling was part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championships in 2017.

"Obviously I saw what Reece James did here last season, so I think Wigan is the right place for me to come and show off my qualities," he said.

"The big stadiums and big crowds, they're things I like about the Championship. It's a great opportunity for me to express myself."

Sterling has won the FA Youth Cup with Chelsea, as well as Uefa Youth League on two occasions.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.