Oliver Sarkic: Burton Albion sign Leeds United striker on one-year deal

Oliver Sarkic (right) played youth football for Benfica and Anderlecht

League One side Burton Albion have signed Leeds United striker Oliver Sarkic on a one-year contract.

The Montenegrin, 22, had been on trial with the Brewers, having spent last season on loan at Spanish second division club Barakaldo.

Sarkic did not play for Leeds' first team, but scored three goals in seven games for Montenegro Under-21s.

"I'm really impatient to make my mark on English football," Sarkic told the Burton website.

