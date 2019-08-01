Zoumana Bakayogo & Sam Slocombe: Notts County sign former Tranmere defender and ex-Bristol Rovers keeper

Zoumana Bakayogo made 25 appearances for Tranmere last season

Notts County have signed defender Zoumana Bakayogo and goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.

Bakayogo, 32, departed Tranmere at the end of last season after helping them secure promotion to League One and has signed a two-year deal.

Slocombe, 31, left Bristol Rovers in the summer having previously played for Scunthorpe, Oxford and Blackpool.

They could make their debuts for the Magpies in Saturday's National League opener against Eastleigh.

"We want to attract players that have played at a higher level but also have the mentality, drive and physicality to cope with the league we are in," boss Neal Ardley told the club website.

The Magpies also signed former Coventry, Cardiff, Burton and Mansfield centre-back Ben Turner on Wednesday.

