Canice Carroll: Carlisle United sign Brentford midfielder on season-long loan

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Canice Carroll featured 24 times for Oxford after coming through their youth academy

Carlisle United have signed Brentford midfielder Canice Carroll on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at Oxford United before joining the Bees last August.

He spent time on loan with League Two Swindon last season, scoring once in 17 appearances.

"I think this is a very good signing and I'm looking forward to working with him," Cumbrians boss Steven Pressley told the club website.

