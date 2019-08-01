Katharina Baunach: West Ham United Women sign Wolfsburg defender

Katharina Baunach (centre) helped Wolfsburg to back-to-back Bundesliga titles

West Ham United Women have signed Wolfsburg defender Katharina Baunach.

The 30-year-old German international won the Bundesliga title four times during spells with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.

"This is a new experience for me and I'm really glad to get the opportunity to be here and play for this amazing club," she told the club website.

"You can see the English league has grown a lot and, for me, it's the most exciting in the world right now."