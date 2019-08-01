St Mirren: Cody Cooke out for up to nine months with injury

Jim Goodwin has endured a testing start to his St Mirren reign

Manager Jim Goodwin says it's "not all doom and gloom" at St Mirren despite their early-season woes being compounded by striker Cody Cooke being ruled out for up to nine months.

Cooke ruptured knee ligaments in the League Cup draw with Albion Rovers.

St Mirren went out at the group stage and Goodwin is left with Danny Mullen as his only striker for Saturday's Premiership opener at Hibernian.

"Cody's unfortunately picked up a really bad injury," the Irishman said.

"We're looking at surgery, then probably six-to-nine-months rehab. We're all disappointed for him as he's a great boy.

"I don't think I've had terrible luck. Of course the League Cup could have gone better but we just haven't been able to score enough goals.

"These things happen and it just emphasised the need for players. However, I've got great confidence in the boys here. It's not doom and gloom and there is no need for anyone to stress."

Goodwin, who was appointed at the end of June, has signed midfielder Sam Foley and winger Ilkay Durmus in the past 48 hours, with a deal for young Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin close to completion.

Former Oxford United striker Jonathan Obika is also expected to sign a two-year deal on Friday.

"It's been well-documented how short on numbers we've been so we've gladly added some much-needed quality to the group," Goodwin added.

"I'll keep asking [for more players] until the board tell me there's no money left. We probably need another three ideally.

"Left-back is a problem area for us and we're light in the forward areas - there's no getting away from that."