Taylor Maloney: Newport sign Charlton midfielder on season-long loan

Maloney made his professional debut for Charlton against Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy in August 2017

Newport County have signed Charlton Athletic midfielder Taylor Maloney on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances for the Addicks and spent a month on loan at Concord Rangers last season.

Maloney is the second loan signing for County in 24 hours after Danny McNamara joined on Wednesday.

"I can't wait to get started and to play in front of all of the County fans," said Maloney.

"I'm looking forward to joining the team and proving myself in the EFL.

"I would describe myself as a technical central midfielder with lots of energy and the ability to create goal opportunities."