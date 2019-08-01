Jonathan Woodgate: Middlesbrough boss inspired by Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson signed Woodgate for Newcastle from Leeds United in 2003

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says he will look to emulate the man-management skills of legendary former England and Newcastle boss Sir Bobby Robson.

Boyhood Boro fan Woodgate was appointed as Tony Pulis' successor in June for his first managerial position.

He played under Robson at Newcastle for a season and a half before joining Real Madrid in 2004.

"It was the 10th anniversary of Bobby's death recently and he was someone who I had great respect for when he signed me from Leeds United," the 39-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live's EFL preview special.

"Obviously I didn't want to leave Leeds but he was one of the reasons why I left. He was a fantastic manager and his enthusiasm on the training pitch, taking sessions as a 70-year-old, running around and being enthusiastic with his players stuck with me.

"It was how he spoke to you after a game, how he spoke to you before and how he made you feel like the best player. If you weren't playing so well he'd tell you, but you'd walk out his office again thinking you were good. He had that special man-management inside him."

He added: "It's my job to make my players feel like they can go out there and play and run the extra yard for me. Will they do that for me? Will they run through a brick wall for me? I'll be trying to get them to do that."

Jonathan Woodgate and assistant Robbie Keane took charge of Boro in June

Boro, who finished seventh last season, kick off the EFL season with a trip to promoted Luton on Friday.

Woodgate, who had three spells with Boro as a player, believes his father Alan, who died in 2013, will be "with him every step of the way".

"I look up at the sky every now and again and have a little chat with him. I think how proud he would be of me leading out that team on Friday night," he said.

"There'd be nobody prouder and I know he will be with me every step of the way."

Gratitude for 'unbelievable' Pulis

Woodgate also believes his time working under veteran Welshmen Pulis set him up to start his own managerial career

After coaching with Boro's academy he was promoted to first-team coach by Pulis, who he had played under at Stoke City, at the end of 2017.

"He's been unbelievable, I can't speak highly enough of Tony and what he's helped me with," Woodgate said.

"He gave me this platform to evolve and to make a name for myself and it really helped me along the way. I couldn't do this job without his help and the grounding of what he gave me."

Woodgate, who has appointed former Leeds and Tottenham team-mate Robbie Keane as his assistant, confirmed he will look to change the team's style from the direct approach used by his predecessor to play a more possession-based game.

"It's a vision that we want as a football club," he said.

"I have my way of playing with high intensity, pressing, winning the ball back higher up the pitch. I want us to play with the ball on the floor, passing and moving. That's how I see football to be played."

BBC Radio 5 Live's EFL season preview show is on Thursday, 1 August from 20:00 BST.