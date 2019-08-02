Scottish Premiership team news & stats

Media playback is not supported on this device Thompson & Stewart's Scottish Premiership predictions

The Scottish Premiership season starts on Saturday, with holders Celtic unfurling the championship flag at home against St Johnstone.

There are three further fixtures on Saturday, with two more the following day, and here you can catch up with all the team news and stats for the opening weekend.

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Celtic centre-backs Jozo Simunovic and Christopher Jullien are both suspended. Right-back Hatem Abd Elhamed could make his debut while striker Vakoun Bayo is in the squad following hamstring trouble. Kieran Tierney (hernia/pelvic), Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani (both knee) remain out.

St Johnstone are missing Liam Gordon (fractured elbow), Drey Wright and David Wotherspoon (both knee), plus striker Chris Kane (back).

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have strengthened in areas we needed to, so in some aspects we could even be stronger than we were at the end of last season."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "It's probably the most difficult game but we have to play Celtic at some point, so why not the opening day?"

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with St Johnstone (W8 D2) since losing 2-1 to them in May 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Hibernian v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Hibs are without long-term knee injury victim Martin Boyle, while Ryan Porteous and David Gray (both knee), Lewis Stevenson (calf) and Vykintas Slivka (hip) are gaining fitness but not ready to play.

St Mirren striker Cody Cooke is out for up to nine months with ruptured knee ligaments, joining Jim Kellerman (dislocated shoulder) on the sidelines, but new signings Ilkay Durmus, Sam Foley, Jonathan Obika and Sean McLoughlin could all make their debut.

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom: "St Mirren have made a few signings, so it would be pointless me sitting here saying I know what kind of team they'll put out and what they'll try to do, because I don't."

St Mirren striker Jonathan Obika: "I got a call from the gaffer and he told me about the club and the ambition for the season and it felt like a good fit for me."

Did you know? The away team has only lost once in the last six Scottish Premiership games between these two (W3 D2), with Hibs losing 2-0 in Paisley in April 2014.

Livingston v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are "touch and go" for Livingston due to knee injuries, while Hakeem Odoffin remains sidelined following knee surgery.

Motherwell have a fitness doubt over Barry Maguire, who has a minor knee injury. Craig Tanner (knee), recent signing Christy Manzinga (hamstring) and David Turnbull (knee) are out.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The Betfred Cup has helped us get ready, you're not waiting until the fourth or fifth game of the league season before you say 'that's us bedded in'.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have started well and go into the game confident. There is a freshness, an energy, and it's a really young and enthusiastic squad, so it's something to be excited about."

Did you know? Livingston have not won consecutive home league games against Motherwell since winning their first five matches against them between December 2001 and February 2004.

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Striker Lee Erwin and fellow new signing, goalkeeper Jack Ruddy, come into contention for Ross County.

Hamilton are set to include England Under-20 goalkeeper Luke Southwood who has joined on loan from Reading. Forwards Mickel Miller and Steve Davies are both still struggling for fitness and Scott Martin is suspended.

Ross County striker Billy Mckay: "As a team we have scored a lot of goals in the cup so far, so we are all raring to go."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "I don't want us to be in a relegation fight as we have been over the last few years. But I'm realistic enough to know where we lie in the pecking order."

Did you know? Hamilton are unbeaten in three league meetings with Ross County (W2 D1), scoring two or more goals in each.

Kilmarnock v Rangers (Sun, 1330)

Kilmarnock's only absentee is youngster Adam Frizzell as he continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is a doubt with a hamstring strain, while Jon Flanagan and new defender Filip Helander are still building up fitness so will not feature. Jamie Murphy (groin) and Graham Dorrans (calf) are out.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "At the moment it's difficult because we don't have enough good players in some roles."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "In an ideal situation we can get the three points but if we don't get a result it's not the end of the world and we'll keep fighting to improve."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost only one of their last nine league meetings with Rangers (W4 D4) and are unbeaten in four (W2 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in May 2018.

Aberdeen v Hearts (Sun, 1500)

Aberdeen will be without centre-backs Ash Taylor and Michael Devlin, who have hamstring injuries. Striker Curtis Main (thigh) is a doubt while Connor McLennan is battling to recover from a knock.

Steven Naismith might be on the bench for Hearts after joining from Norwich. The visitors hope to have Conor Washington fit after a back injury but Peter Haring (groin), Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton and Olly Lee (all knee) are missing.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove: "Playing Thursday-Sunday is tough, but ultimately it's what we want as players and a club. We want to be playing in as many of these big games as we can."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I don't expect Aberdeen to be in any way weakened by their European exploits. It's a tough place to go but I long ago stopped worrying about the fixture list."

Did you know? The home side has won each of the last six Scottish Premiership meetings between these two - with three wins each - since a goalless draw at Pittodrie in December 2017.