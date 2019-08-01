Elliott Moore: Defender joins Oxford United from Leicester City

Elliott Moore will add to Karl Robinson's defensive options

Defender Elliott Moore has joined Oxford United from Leicester City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old had been at the Foxes since he was six years old.

The centre-back, who represented England at under 18 and 20 level, spent the past two seasons on loan at Belgian side OH Leuven.

"I have loved my time at Leicester but I know it is the right time to move on and try to get games and establish myself," he told the club website.

Manager Karl Robinson was pleased to add another defender and told the club website: "He is not afraid to try and play out from the back, which is important for defenders in this day and age."

The U's first game of the season is against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.