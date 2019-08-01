Ross Allen: Guernsey FC's record goalscorer rejoins the club

Ross Allen scored Team Wellington's opening penalty in their shootout loss to Al Ain in the first round of the Club World Cup in December

Guernsey FC's record goalscorer Ross Allen is to return after almost two years playing in New Zealand.

Allen, who has scored 239 goals in 226 appearances for the Green Lions, has been playing professionally for Team Wellington since 2017.

The 32-year-old helped the New Zealanders win the Oceania Champions League in 2018 and went on to play in last winter's Club World Cup.

Allen scored 26 goals in his 34 appearances for Team Wellington.

He rejoins Guernsey as they look to bounce back form their most disappointing season in the Isthmian League - the club avoided relegation from the league's South East Division on the final day of last season.

Allen helped the island side win back-to-back promotions in their first two seasons, as well make the FA Vase semi-finals, and scored a golden boot winning 54 goals in 2013-14.

He has scored three or more goals in a game for Guernsey on 28 occasions, including 20 hat-tricks, five four-goal hauls, twice scoring five times in a game and once netting six.