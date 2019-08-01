Josh Parker: Wycombe Wanderers sign former Charlton Athletic striker

Josh Parker helped Charlton beat Sunderland in the League One play-off final in May

Wycombe wanderers have signed former Charlton Athletic striker Josh Parker.

The 28-year-old, who was released by the Addicks at the end of last season, has agreed a two-year deal at Adams Park and becomes the ninth new signing of the summer for Wycombe.

Parker played 13 games for Charlton after agreeing a short-term move from Gillingham in January.

The Antigua and Barbuda international played once in a month-long loan at Wycombe at the end of 2010.

"Josh is a very established player at this level and he gives another exciting dimension in attack," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"We want to score more goals this season and be able to vary the way we play, and I believe Josh will fit really well into the squad in terms of his ability and character.

