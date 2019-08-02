Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie proud of Blades move but sorry to leave Swans

Oli McBurnie was a mainstay for Swansea City last season and was set to be a central figure under Steve Cooper

He arrived at Swansea City for around £250,000 but has become Scotland's most expensive footballer having left Wales for England.

Oli McBurnie has joined Premier League newcomers Sheffield United from Swansea in a deal worth around £17.5m rising to £20m.

The striker takes pride from the fact that he is the Blades' new record signing - and pleasure because the transfer fee eases financial worries at the Liberty Stadium.

It is also a feather in the cap that McBurnie, who has seven caps, eclipses West Brom winger Oliver Burke - who joined from Red Bull Leipzig for £15m in 2017 - as the costliest Scot yet.

"It's the record transfer fee Sheffield United have spent and I think it's the most expensive Scottish player as well," McBurnie told BBC Sport Wales.

"Of course it's an honour for me - it's nice to be known as those things - but I can't look too much into that.

"I have just got to get my head down and concentrate on football as I have always done.

"I guess maybe it is a bit of added pressure, but I don't really look into those things. I am just excited to get going."

There are mixed emotions for McBurnie as he gets set for a second taste of Premier League football.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Leeds but has a Scottish father, was in no rush to leave Swansea having thrived in 2018-19, his first full season as first-team regular.

But at the same time, McBurnie is excited by the prospect of a return to the top level, where he made 16 appearances - only two of which were starts - before Swansea were relegated in 2018.

"I am leaving with a heavy heart because I had some great times at Swansea," he said.

"I have spent a lot of my adult life there and I will always have fond memories of Swansea. I think I came to Swansea a boy and I am leaving a man.

"I can't speak highly enough of the club. I have made friends there who will be friends for life and the fans were unbelievable with me.

"But the club are in a position where they need to make some money and I will take some heart from the fact that I am helping the club out."

Signed in 2015, McBurnie scored consistently in Swansea's development team and during a loan spell at Barnsley.

Having been presented with the chance to lead Swansea's attack by Graham Potter 12 months ago, McBurnie responded with 24 goals in 44 games in 2018-19.

Oli McBurnie thrived under Graham Potter at Swansea last season and was linked with Brighton earlier this summer

As well as being a sharp finisher - either with feet or head - McBurnie is a good link-up player and a wholehearted performer, hence he was a favourite among Swans supporters.

"There was one point they were singing 'He's one of our own'," he added. "For a Scottish Yorskhireman, that is quite something.

"We had a great relationship. I am happy I am leaving on good terms and in a way that benefits the club - it's not like I am sneaking out the back door on a free.

"Sheffield United have paid good money for me and that money will help Swansea. I can take some pride from that and hopefully the Swansea fans can understand my decision."

McBurnie says "the dream" was to return to the Premier League with Swansea.

When they missed out on the play-offs in May, speculation about McBurnie's future was inevitable, but he did not push to leave.

"When all the interest was going on I was never forcing anything. I wasn't thinking about it - I was just getting on with my job," he added.

"The club said to me the offer was a great deal for them and it was a chance for me to go and play in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder is about to manage in the Premier League for the first time having led Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship last season

"When the offer was accepted and I thought about the positives for everyone, it just made sense.

"It's a second chance in the Premier League for me and I feel like I am a lot more ready this time. I will give it my best shot and try to repay all that money Sheffield United have spent."

Blades boss Chris Wilder is a long-time admirer of McBurnie, and has got his man after three bids earlier this summer were turned down.

Wilder's team will start 2019-20 as relegation favourites having been promoted from the Championship last season, but McBurnie is unconcerned.

"Naturally we are probably going to be underdogs, but I think Sheffield United were underdogs last year to go up and look what they did," he said.

"There is a great spirit here and a great set of boys from what I have seen. The manager is passionate about the club doing well and I think that rubs off on the boys.

"I wouldn't have come if I thought Sheffield United were going to straight back down. I think there's enough in that dressing room to stay up and hopefully that's what we are going to do."