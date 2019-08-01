Noor Husin & Paul Taylor: Stevenage sign Afghanistan midfielder and free-agent forward

From the section

Noor Husin featured 18 times for Notts County last season

League Two side Stevenage have signed midfielder Noor Husin and striker Paul Taylor on free transfers following successful pre-season trials.

Husin, a 22-year-old Afghanistan international, was released by Notts County earlier this summer after the Magpies were relegated from League Two.

Husin scored two goals in 32 games during an 18-month spell at County.

Taylor, 31, was released by Doncaster Rovers in January and has also played for Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

Stevenage have not disclosed the length of the deal either player has signed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.