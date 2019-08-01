Joe Shaughnessy: Southend United sign former St Johnstone captain after trial

Joe Shaughnessy has played Europa League football for St Johnstone

Southend United have signed former St Johnstone captain Joe Shaughnessy following a successful trial.

The 27-year-old central defender has signed a one-year contract with the option of a second year having left the Scottish club after four years in May.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international started out at Aberdeen and has never played in England.

"Truthfully he could have gone almost anywhere in Scotland," Southend manager Kevin Bond told the club website.

"He wanted the challenge that England brings and we've offered him that challenge."

Shaughnessy added: "I've been up in Scotland for 10 years and towards the end of last season and over the summer my aim was to give England a go and when the opportunity to come here became available it was perfect and it all worked out well."

The deal is subject to international clearance, but Southend hope to have Shaughnessy available for Saturday's League One opener at Coventry City.

