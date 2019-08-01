Osian Roberts: Wales assistant manager appointed Morocco's Technical Director

Osian Roberts was Chris Coleman's assistant manager when Wales reached the semi-final of Euro 2016

Osian Roberts has been named Royal Moroccan Football Federation's technical director, leaving his roles with the Football Association of Wales.

Roberts begins his five-year contract in September, having first been named FAW technical director back in 2007.

The 54-year-old also joined Wales' coaching staff in 2010 and worked as assistant manager to Gary Speed, Chris Coleman and current boss Ryan Giggs.

"The FAW would like to thank Osian for his commitment to Welsh football over the past 12 years and wish him well in future endeavours," said a statement.