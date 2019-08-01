Steven Gerrard: Rangers 'have to play better' as Midtjylland await

Rangers struggled to create clear openings in Luxembourg

Manager Steven Gerrard "didn't enjoy" watching Rangers confirm a Europa League third qualifying round spot and warned his side will need to improve if they are to reach the group stages.

A goalless draw with Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg set up a tie with Midtjylland of Denmark next week.

But Gerrard says his side will "have to play better" to repeat last season's feat of reaching the group stages.

"It's just one of those nights. I won't even watch this game back," he said.

"Looking back 12 months, I remember Shkupi being a grind, Maribor being a grind, and we're going to have to play better,"

When asked if his side will be able to raise their game against seeded opposition in the next round, Gerrard told Rangers TV that he thinks the step up "might help us".

He added: "When you come to places like this they have the heating on the dressing room, the ball is like a balloon, the pitch is bobbly and dry and they just foul at every given moment."

Although Progres had to overcome a two-goal deficit on the night, Rangers that dominated possession and enjoyed the lion's share of chances.

However, despite Scott Arfield hitting a post in the first half and Sheyi Ojo coming close in the dying moments, the Scottish Premiership side failed to add to their two goals from the first leg.

"I thought we were better in the second half and I thought we looked more dangerous and more creative in the final 20 minutes," said Gerrard.

"We maybe should have won the game. I thought we created enough. Still, I don't think that would have changed my mind on the whole performance.

"We've done enough to get in to the next round and it's a clean sheet. So we'll take that and move on but I didn't enjoy watching it. I just thought it was a bit of a grind."