Rhyl Ladies: Lilywhites withdraw from Welsh Premier Women's League with immediate effect

Rhyl Ladies FC have withdrawn from the Welsh Premier Women's League with immediate effect due to a lack of available players.

The club's development team will become the main team and continue to compete at a North Wales regional level.

Departures over the summer left the club with too few players able to compete at a national level.

"It's very much with regret that we need to take this decision," said Director of Football, Tom Jamieson.

"While this is a sad moment for the club we hope this period will ensure that the club rebuilds and emerges stronger."

Rhyl's departure leaves the Welsh Premier Women's League with just nine remaining clubs.

The Lilywhites had been in the national league since 2014, following a re-brand which saw them move from Prestatyn.