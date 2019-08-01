Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Universitatea Craiova0Budapest Honvéd0
Universitatea Craiova win 3-1 on penalties

Referee hit by object in Universitatea Craiova's defeat to Honved

Referee Arnold Hunter was struck by an object thrown from the crowd

A Europa League qualifying match was suspended for more than 30 minutes after a Northern Irish referee was hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Hungarian side Honved said the "scandalous" scenes during the match against Romanian outfit Universitatea Craiova should have seen it called off.

A brawl broke out between players in the last minute of extra time and a smoke bomb was thrown from the stands.

Referee Arnold Hunter was struck by an object and needed treatment.

An ambulance arrived on the pitch and the match did not restart for more than half an hour.

The fourth official then took charge and when the game resumed Craiova won 3-1 on penalties to reach the third qualifying round.

Honved said in a statement that the delay took place while referees, Uefa delegates and club representatives discussed whether it should be called off.

"What was unacceptable to our club was what happened at the end of the meeting to put the referee or our players at risk," the statement added.

Line-ups

Universitatea Craiova

  • 13Pigliacelli
  • 6Kelic
  • 5VatajeluBooked at 59minsSubstituted forIonitaat 63'minutesBooked at 111mins
  • 10Cicaldau
  • 8Mateiu
  • 7RomanSubstituted fordos Santos Fortesat 94'minutesBooked at 120mins
  • 11BancuBooked at 93mins
  • 21IvanovSubstituted forQakaat 75'minutes
  • 27MarticSubstituted forBriceagat 13'minutes
  • 26Acka
  • 22Barbut

Substitutes

  • 1Popescu
  • 2Canelas Almeida Ferreira
  • 3Briceag
  • 9dos Santos Fortes
  • 14Qaka
  • 23Constantin
  • 31Ionita

Budapest Honvéd

  • 1LevkovicSubstituted forBerlaat 40'minutes
  • 7BatikBooked at 120mins
  • 23Banó-Szabó
  • 5MorettiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forUzomaat 73'minutes
  • 24KamberBooked at 115mins
  • 11KulachSubstituted forN'Gogat 78'minutes
  • 31Kesztyus
  • 88Ikenne
  • 25LovricBooked at 23mins
  • 40MoutariBooked at 57mins
  • 33KukocBooked at 33minsSubstituted forNgwa Nibaat 92'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Uzoma
  • 4Kalnoki Kis
  • 22Majer
  • 26Ngwa Niba
  • 66Berla
  • 67Egerszegi
  • 89N'Gog
Referee:
Arnold Hunter

