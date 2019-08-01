Referee hit by object in Universitatea Craiova's defeat to Honved

Referee Arnold Hunter was struck by an object thrown from the crowd

A Europa League qualifying match was suspended for more than 30 minutes after a Northern Irish referee was hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Hungarian side Honved said the "scandalous" scenes during the match against Romanian outfit Universitatea Craiova should have seen it called off.

A brawl broke out between players in the last minute of extra time and a smoke bomb was thrown from the stands.

Referee Arnold Hunter was struck by an object and needed treatment.

An ambulance arrived on the pitch and the match did not restart for more than half an hour.

The fourth official then took charge and when the game resumed Craiova won 3-1 on penalties to reach the third qualifying round.

Honved said in a statement that the delay took place while referees, Uefa delegates and club representatives discussed whether it should be called off.

"What was unacceptable to our club was what happened at the end of the meeting to put the referee or our players at risk," the statement added.