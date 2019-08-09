Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Dundee Utd0

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Watch on BBC Scotland

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Williamson
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 16Palmer
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller
  • 15Robson
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 4O'Ware
  • 14Gordon
  • 18Mansell
  • 22Fox
  • 23De Vita
  • 30Niang
  • 32Golasso

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 5ConnollyBooked at 19mins
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 18Butcher
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 27Appere
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 8Pawlett
  • 9Sow
  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 23Harkes
  • 25King
  • 44Watson
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Dundee United 0. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Palmer.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Calum Butcher.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Calum Butcher.

Booking

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Steven Saunders.

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Robson.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.

Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21102114
2Ayr11004223
3Dundee Utd21014223
4Dundee10102201
5Dunfermline10102201
6Alloa10101101
7Arbroath10100001
8Queen of Sth10100001
9Morton100124-20
10Inverness CT100114-30
View full Scottish Championship table

