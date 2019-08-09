Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Partick Thistle v Dundee United
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 2Williamson
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 8Bannigan
- 16Palmer
- 7Cardle
- 9Miller
- 15Robson
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 4O'Ware
- 14Gordon
- 18Mansell
- 22Fox
- 23De Vita
- 30Niang
- 32Golasso
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 5ConnollyBooked at 19mins
- 6Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 18Butcher
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 27Appere
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 8Pawlett
- 9Sow
- 11Smith
- 13Mehmet
- 23Harkes
- 25King
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Miller (Partick Thistle).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Dundee United 0. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Palmer.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Calum Butcher.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Calum Butcher.
Booking
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexander Jones (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Steven Saunders.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Penrice (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
