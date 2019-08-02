Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lille, West Brom, Falkirk

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Lille, who had an initial offer of £4m rejected, are poised to increase their offer for 24-year-old Celtic centre-half Jozo Simunovic after selling winger Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £72m. (Daily Record)

Arsenal, who have been locked in talks with Celtic in an attempt to conclude the £25m signing of 22-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, could be boosted in their attempt to get the deal over the line as centre-half Krystian Bielik is close to a £10 move to Derby County. (Daily Record)

Scotland winger Oliver Burke has left fans mystified after axing all of his West Bromwich Albion pictures from his Instagram account, leaving only Celtic and Scotland related content, despite manager Slaven Bilic hoping to give the 22-year-old a chance in his first team after his return from his loan with the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed there have been enquiries about the availability of striker Sam Cosgrove but says the 22-year-old Englishman will not be sold during the summer transfer window after his hat-trick in Thursday's 5-0 Europa League win over Chikhura Sachkhere took his tally to 25 goals in 32 games. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith admits he snubbed the chance to play in Major League Soccer and opted to finish his career at Hearts because the 32-year-old forward wanted to prolong his stay in the Scotland national team. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers centre-half Dorin Goian reckons Cluj should be confident of beating Celtic in their Champions League qualifier because he believes Neil Lennon's side struggle against well-drilled defences and rely too much on "long ball tactics". (The Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he substituted Borna Barisic and Scott Arfield in his side's 0-0 Europa League qualifying draw with Progres Niederkorn because he feared they would be given unwarranted second yellow cards by referee Ivaylo Stoyanov. (The Scotsman)

New York-based businessman Mark Campbell, the preferred bidder to buy Falkirk, has dismissed concerns by fans group Back The Bairns, saying some allegations made about him on social media relate to another person. (Daily Mail, print edition)