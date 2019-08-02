Europa League: Linfield's success in competition important for Irish League - Healy

Andrew Waterworth's first half penalty gave Linfield a 1-0 win in the second leg against HB Torshavn

Linfield boss David Healy says success for Irish League sides in Europe is "very important" for the local game.

Healy's Blues progressed to the third round of Europa League qualifying thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win over Faroese side HB Torshavn on Thursday.

The NI Football League will lose one of its European berths next season due to its ranking outside the top 50 of Uefa's coefficients table.

"It's been well documented that we have lost our extra place," said Healy.

"It is important for the league as a whole that we get it back."

Although performances in this season's competition will have no bearing on the following campaign, a rise up the coefficients table could see NIFL regain a third Europa League spot in years to come.

Crusaders, Cliftonville and Ballymena United all won Europa League ties before exiting the competition, leaving Linfield as the sole Irish League representation in the third round.

"I have already said how pleased I was to see Crusaders, Ballymena and Cliftonville getting through," said Healy

"If we can do our bit to improve the coefficient then we will be happy to do that."

Linfield will play Montenegrin champions Sutjeska in the next round before kicking off their Irish League defence against Institute on 10 August.