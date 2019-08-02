Jean-Philippe Gbamin: Everton closing in on deal for Mainz midfielder

Jean-Philippe Gbamin moved to Mainz in 2016 from French side Lens

Everton are closing in on a deal for Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The Ivory Coast international, 23, is being lined up as a replacement for the departed Idrissa Gueye, with reports suggesting he could cost up to £27.5m.

Gbamin moved to Mainz in 2016 from Lens and made 86 Bundesliga appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Everton are hopeful of completing his switch in the next 24 hours, with a deal to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean also likely in the next few days.

Toffees manager Marco Silva has already signed midfielders Fabian Delph, for a fee worth up to £10m, and Andre Gomes from Barcelona in a £22m deal.