Jonathan Obika joins St Mirren after Oxford United exit

Striker Jonathan Obika has signed a two-year contract with St Mirren after being released by Oxford United.

The 28-year-old made 16 appearances, scoring once, for Oxford last season but has not played since a cruciate ligament injury suffered in October.

Obika had joined the League One club from Swindon Town in 2017.

The former England Under-20 international began his career with Tottenham Hotspur and made four appearances for the London club.

He spent most of his time with the Premier League outfit out on loan and had spells with Yeovil Town, Millwall, Crystal Palace, Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion.

