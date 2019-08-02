Salford City: Manchester United's 'Class of 92' to miss League Two opener

Former Manchester United stars and Salford City part-owners, Gary Neville and David Beckham, were at Wembley to see their club win promotion to League Two in May by beating AFC Fylde

Salford City's famous owners will all miss the club's first Football League game against Stevenage on Saturday.

The League Two newcomers are part-owned by former Manchester United stars Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

But for either work or family reasons, none of them will be at the Peninsula Stadium for the club's opening game.

Salford have risen from Division One North of the Northern Premier League to League Two in just over five years.

The Neville brothers, Giggs, Scholes and Butt bought the club - which was then in the eighth tier of English football - alongside Singapore businessman Peter Lim in 2014, with Beckham becoming a shareholder in January this year.

Each of the 'Class of 92' owns a 10% stake in Salford, with Lim holding the remaining 40%.

The club, which had attendances of around 100 at the time of the takeover, has sold 1,900 season tickets.

It is anticipated Salford's owners will be present for the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Championship side Leeds United on 13 August.