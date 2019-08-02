Liam Ridgewell: Southend United sign defender on one-year contract

Liam Ridgewell spent four and a half years with MLS side Portland Timbers

League One side Southend United have signed defender Liam Ridgewell, who was a free agent after leaving Hull City.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year contract, which includes a club option of a further year.

Ridgewell has spent much of his career in the Premier League, with spells at Aston Villa, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

"He's been top drawer as a professional, the way he's conducted himself," said Blues boss Kevin Bond.

"He wants to win, will be demanding and I'm thrilled to have him with us. To be honest I didn't think we would be able to get him, but we have."

