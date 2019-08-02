Lucy Whipp: Birmingham City Women sign former Everton Ladies forward

Lucy Whipp (right) has played for England at various age levels

Birmingham City Women have signed ex-Everton Ladies forward Lucy Whipp.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a winger or through the middle, has arrived from St John's University in New York.

She made 20 appearances for Everton prior to her four-year spell in the United States.

Whipp, who has represented England from under-15 level through to under-23, is reunited with her former Everton team-mate Claudia Walker at Birmingham.